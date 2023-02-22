FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W. 57TH STREET, 41ST FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
TITLE: Crafty birdbath keeps birds happy
Dear Heloise: Loved the letter about birdbaths. I, too, have several birdbaths.
What I did was that I took hanging planter containers and put any kind of container inside to hold the water, then hung them up on a tree or hook near the house. My birds, many of them, live for the hanging birdbaths. There are always five or six in them to bathe and splash.
I love to watch them, and they are safe from predators up in the tree or porch.
Love your articles. Without our bird life, we wouldn't be here. --N.L., Woodstock, New Hampshire
LADDER SAFETY
Dear Readers: Ladders are so useful to have in your home. You need them for painting, hanging or reorganizing items. Make certain that everyone in your house who uses it knows how to use it and the safety measures that need to be taken in order to prevent injuries.
There are many different kinds of ladders. Read the warning label attached to the ladder, which will indicate weight and height limits. Then, check the ladder's rungs before climbing to make certain they are clean, sturdy and dry. Always place the ladder on a level, firm surface -- never on loose, wet gravel or dirt.
When using the ladder, do not over-extend your reach. Instead, move the ladder closer to the area. When you climb the ladder, use both hands. Place tools or supplies on a tool belt, or have a family member carefully hand you items as you need them. -- Heloise
SMELLY TRASH COMPACTOR
Dear Readers: To keep your trash compactor odor-free, sprinkle a handful of baking soda into the bag often. Or, before you add trash into the bag, just put a layer of newspaper on the bottom and sprinkle baking soda on top of the paper.
Baking soda is also useful for cleaning and deodorizing. I have put together a six-page pamphlet with more hints about this, called "Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes." You can get this informative pamphlet by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. -- Heloise
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: Meet Roxy and Sydney Jr. I adopted Ms. Roxy five years ago from our local shelter. She had been abused, and it took time for her to get socialized, but now she's the lovebug of my neighborhood!
Sydney Jr. (Aussie Shepherd) joined our household a year ago, as one of my neighbors passed from cancer and he didn't have any other place to go. He will be 15 in March and has special needs. (He's deaf, with kidney and hip issues.) You would never guess he's 15 years old! He's a special boy and a welcome addition; we love our fur babies. They bring us so much joy! Hugs and double wags! -- Yvette, Roxy, and Sydney Jr.
Readers, to see Roxy and Sydney Jr. and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week."
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
