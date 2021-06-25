Organization nation
Dear Heloise: I looked at a house for sale, and the seller had “planted” artificial flowers in the yard. I did a double take for sure, but then I thought: This is a great idea!
Beautiful color and greenery, no maintenance, no deer chewing on the flowers, etc. – just a pretty picture! I ended up purchasing the home, and I asked the seller if she would keep the flowers there – perfect for someone like me who does not have a green thumb! – Melody R., San Antonio, Texas
Time is on my side
Dear Heloise: I teach my students about time using seconds:
100 seconds: 1 minute and 40 seconds
1,000 seconds: 16 and a half minutes
1 million seconds: 11 and a half days
1 billion seconds: almost 32 years
1 trillion seconds: about 31,710 years
It really puts things in perspective! – Ronnie W. in Ohio
Ronnie, wow! Makes you think! – Heloise
Plumb different
Dear Heloise: I am a master plumber (licensed, certified by the state), and I want to tell your readers about the different types of plungers that are out there. Here we go:
– The regular plunger people probably think about first typically has a wooden handle and a red cup. It works best on flat surfaces, like in the kitchen sink, to generate the vacuum pressure necessary to release a clog.
– A toilet plunger, or flange plunger, has a cup like a regular plunger, but also has a downward-facing cup, which creates a seal over the drain of the toilet.
– An accordion plunger is made of hard plastic with a lot of folds, like an accordion. It is cumbersome to use and can scratch surfaces.
Have one dedicated plunger for the sink and one for the toilet; don’t cross-contaminate them. – Tom S. in Pennsylvania
Yummy cheese!
Dear Heloise: Cheese is delicious and a great add-on to a meat or veggie dish. My hint is to buy cheese whole and shred it yourself.
Pre-shredded cheese may contain cellulose to keep the cheese from sticking together. Cellulose is a wood byproduct. I’m not saying it’s unsafe (it’s not); I’m just saying fresh is better. – Mary R. in Pennsylvania
