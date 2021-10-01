FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W. 57TH STREET, 41ST FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
TITLE: Garage sale warning
Dear Heloise: Never use a cash box at garage sales! Instead, use a carpenter's apron (available at hardware stores). It ties around your waist, has two pockets and goes where you go. I use one pocket for change and one for bills. Fold bills larger than $1 in half and put at the back of the pocket; put the $1 bills in the front. Coins and bills can be stored in the house periodically to lighten the apron. It is very, very easy for someone to distract you and make off with a cash box.
Do set up your sale the day before you open and put things on tables where they can be seen. Nothing is more frustrating than arriving at a sale only to see tons of boxes being unloaded or a box of merchandise sitting on the ground for you to paw through. Some of us just can't get down there and shop! Loved your mother's column and love yours too. We're never too old to learn a new trick! Keep up the good work. -- Gloria Gauntt, Waco, Texas
GARAGE SALE ADVICE ADDENDUM
Dear Heloise: Some municipalities require a permit for a garage sale. Some HOA's prohibit or limit them. And some neighborhoods sponsor community garage sales. -- Nancy Cross, via email
Nancy, yes, that is correct. Always check with local authorities to find out the rules and regulations for garage sales in your city. -- Heloise
DRYING WINDOWS
Dear Heloise: I have always used non-sudsy ammonia in water to wash windows, and then dry them with crumpled newspaper. Since printed newspapers are becoming a thing of the past, what do you suggest to use for drying windows? Thank you. -- A Longtime Faithful Reader
Faithful Reader, today microfiber cloths have become indispensable cleaning tools, and you can find them at big-box stores. Just dampen the microfiber cloth to wipe the surface clean. And to dry, use a dry microfiber cloth to do the job. These cloths can be washed and reused. -- Heloise
REUSING ICE CUBE TRAYS
Dear Heloise: When I have to disassemble something for repair, I use an old plastic ice cube tray to store the screws and small parts. As I am disassembling the item, I put each set of screws in one ice cube bin, and then the next set in the next bin. When I am reassembling the item, I don't have to think about which screws go where, and they don't get mixed up. -- Greg Tenhundfeld, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Greg, love this hint because you are recycling a household item for another use. -- Heloise
WEDDING DILEMMA ISSUE
Dear Heloise: I would like to comment about the bride with the father-stepfather dilemma regarding who should walk her down the aisle. My daughter came up with a brilliant solution. She asked her father to walk her halfway down the aisle and her stepfather to walk her the second half. The handoff was so nice with stepfather standing to the side and father stepped to the other side.
My daughter said the first part of her life was represented by her father and the current part of her life represented by the stepfather, who has been part of her life for almost 20 years. No hurt feelings, and the surprised wedding guests found it rather charming. -- Cheryl Liford, Mission Viejo, California
PET PAL
Dear Heloise: This is Sergeant Friday, aka Sarge. He was a rescue, and he loves everyone! Because he routinely visits many of our neighbors, they have nicknamed him "The Mayor." In fact, we have met most of our neighbors because of him. -- Nancy Zahornasky, Londonderry, N.H.
Readers: To see Sergeant Friday, go to www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." -- Heloise
