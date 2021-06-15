Lemon love
Dear Heloise: I use lemons a lot for the zesty taste that they give a number of dishes. I was going to make a recipe that called for the lemon zest as well as fresh squeezed lemon juice, but my lemons went bad only a couple of days after I bought them. Now, as soon as I get home from shopping, I zest my lemon peels and freeze them in a plastic bag. I also squeeze the lemon juice and freeze it too. This way I always have fresh lemon to use when I need it. – Karen M., Ardmore, Okla.
A handy six-pack
Dear Heloise: Many supermarkets provide cardboard six-pack bottle holders free, and there are so many things you can do with them. One of my favorites is to spray paint them inside and out and use them to hold gifts. For example: I might put two bottles of wine in them and a bottle opener, a package or two of nuts, maybe some napkins, then put a bow on it and give it away as a gift. Several of my friends have recycled these bottle holders to hold plastic picnic items or rolls of plastic bags, wax paper, etc. All it takes is a little imagination. – Tori D., Marysville, Ohio
War cake
Dear Heloise: Please print the War Cake recipe. I want to make it for my kindergarten class. – Sherry F., Harrington, Del.
Sherry, using a large-size cooking pot/pan, mix together 2 cups of brown sugar, 2 cups of hot water and 2 teaspoons of shortening. Add 1/2 to 3/4 cup of raisins and 1 teaspoon each of salt, cinnamon and cloves. Boil for 5 minutes after the mixture begins to bubble.
When the mixture is cold (and it must be cold), add 3 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon of baking soda that has been dissolved in a couple of teaspoons of hot water. Mix well. Pour into a greased tube pan and bake for about 1 hour at 350 to 375 degrees.
As you can see, this is a very easy, simple recipe and it tastes terrific.
Table-top grill
Dear Heloise: My husband bought me a table-top grill and I love using it, but I don’t really like cleaning it. Finally I thought I’d try vinegar to clean it. I use two or three sheets of paper towels, lay them on the warm grill, pour vinegar on the towels (make certain your grill is unplugged!) and then close the top. Let it sit until it cools off, and you’ll find the cleanup is much easier and takes much less time. – Dorothy B., Titusville, Pa.
