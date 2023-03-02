Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi... Town Creek at Tupelo affecting Lee County. For the Town Creek...including Tupelo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Town Creek at Tupelo. * WHEN...From this morning to just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Low-lying areas are flooding and businesses near the creek may need to take flood precautions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CST Thursday was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.8 feet on 02/11/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible on tonight into Friday morning mainly for areas along and north of I-40. All of this combined with saturated soils could cause flash flooding in the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&