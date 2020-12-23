Tips for mental health
Dear Readers: Let’s just say it: This year has taken a lot out of us. Fears about our health, finances and family, all stoked by COVID, have really done a number on the psyche.
Here are some hints from the Mayo Clinic (www.MayoClinic.org) to help:
– Sleep is critical. Your body and brain need time to recharge. Have a sleep schedule and routine for best results.
– Next, exercise. Anything to get your body moving: walking, biking, jogging, even gardening and yard work. Always check with your doctor before starting an exercise routine.
– Seek out funny things. Watch a favorite comedy film or comedy video on a video streaming service on the computer. Letting go with laughter is good for you!
– Saying “no” is a go! You don’t have to please everyone, say yes to everything, and put everyone ahead of yourself. “No” is a complete sentence. Don’t be afraid to use it.
– Yes, COVID protocols are in place. But find a way to still be social. Email a friend, call a friend, mask up and visit a friend at 6 feet apart.
– Breathe and be thankful. There are always things to be thankful for: deer in the snow, soothing music, a child’s laughter or a stunning red cardinal.
We will get through this; just be patient and stay healthy and safe. – Heloise
Picture perfect
In reply to “Reader in Troy, Ohio,” who asked how to arrange picture frames on a wall. As an alternative to shelves, I got a remnant of short berber carpet to match the room and attached it to the wall to fit the area.
I attached hook and loop tape with the teeth to the back of frames, putting a strip at the top and bottom. The frames will stick to the carpet. This allows rearrangement of pictures easily. – Brant from NOLA
