Leftover laws
Dear Readers: After today’s feast, you may have lots of leftovers. What to do? Here are some hints:
• Foods should not sit out at room temperature for more than two hours. The Food and Drug Administration (www.fda.gov) actually recommends food that sits out for too long be discarded. Freeze or refrigerate all leftovers in a timely manner.
• Strip turkey off the bone. It can hold in the freezer for up to six months. Be sure to label and date it.
• Delicious stuffing can last three to four days in the refrigerator, but really, will it last that long? The same for mashed potatoes, yams and other sides.
• Reheating gravy should involve boiling it to kill any bacteria. – Heloise
Marshmallow matie
Dear Heloise: I wanted to tell you about a hint I created for saving hard, dry marshmallows! I wanted to make s’mores and discovered that my marshmallows had become stale, a common problem in my household.
I remembered that a slice of bread helps soften brown sugar, so I took a piece of fresh bread (I used white), and put it in the plastic bag of marshmallows, then closed it tightly with a twist-tie. By the next day, the once-hard marshmallows were soft and fresh again, and just perfect to be toasted for s’mores!
Enjoy, and I do love reading your daily column for useful tips around the house and domestic inspiration! – Carmon H. in Trenton, Ohio