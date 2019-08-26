Party people
Dear Heloise: For ladies and gents, if you find yourself at a business or party event, here are some hints to keep you safe:
- Don’t accept a drink from anyone if you didn’t see it prepared.
- Don’t leave your drink or bag unattended.
- When entering a meeting room, know where the exits are.
- Don’t drink and drive or accept a ride from anyone who has been drinking
– Kevin P. in Illinois
What time is it?
Dear Heloise: Why does a doctor’s office staff tell a patient her appointment is at 10 a.m., then says, “Come in at 9:30 to do paperwork”?
Either the appointment is at 10 or it is at 9:30, or perhaps there are two appointments, one with staff and one with the medical person. I find this bait-and-switch procedure to be rude.
If there is a need for paperwork to be done, that should be part of the appointment time. – Fran R. in San Antonio
A soapy situation
Dear Heloise: I just read your tip for getting rid of fruit flies. A somewhat simpler way than putting holes in the plastic wrap covering a bowl of apple-cider vinegar is to pour a small amount of apple-cider vinegar into a cup and add one or two drops of dish detergent. The dish detergent prevents them from flying out. – Connie S., via email
No annoyed neighbors
Dear Heloise: The letter by Devin printed in the Ventura County (Calif.) Star suggested texting instead of honking [when picking someone up – Heloise]. Good idea. But you left out the most important reason for doing that: It doesn’t annoy your neighbors!
Remember, your neighbors’ sleeping schedule might be different from yours. That goes for beeps and honks from remote car locks, too. I went online and learned how to easily program my car’s remote to be silent. – Ed in Oak View, Calif.
The sound of silence
Dear Readers: Do you have the TV or radio on all day for background noise? Or is the silence soothing? Everyone is so plugged in nowadays, it’s nice to take a break from all the clamor and just be alone with our thoughts sometimes. – Heloise