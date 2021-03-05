BUNNY EARS
Dear Heloise: A foolproof way for shoelaces to not come untied: I crisscross the laces, one over the other like normal, and make the first "bunny ear." Then, instead of wrapping the other lace around the ear once, I wrap it twice and then make the second "ear," pull the lace through, and fluff out the bow.
Pretty guaranteed to last all day, and to untie, just pull like normal. -- Ainsley E. in Florida
DOG CUPCAKES
Dear Heloise: Here's a popular dog cupcake recipe. We mix:
2 smashed bananas, 1/2 cup applesauce, 1 cup whole wheat flour, 2 eggs and 2 teaspoons baking powder.
Scoop into muffin cups or a silicone mold and bake for 20-25 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Frost with 1/4 cup peanut butter and 4 ounces of cream cheese. It's doggone delicious! -- Mary J. in Pennsylvania
RUN THIS WAY
Dear Heloise: I advise my daughter, who likes to run for exercise in the park: Don't wear your hair in a ponytail; it's too easy for someone to grab. Pin it up in a bun. Also, carry a travel-sized hairspray. If you are attacked it can sting the eyes of your attacker pretty good. -- Bob G. in Fla.
EMERGENCY INFO
Dear Heloise: I have an emergency info card that I hope I never need, but I carry with me regardless. Here's what it looks like:
Emergency information
Husband: Cellphone and car info (make, model, color, license number).
Wife: Cellphone and car info (make, model, color, license number).
Pets: names, descriptions, special needs, location, if caged.
Pet care: name, contact person, phone number.
Family doctor: name and phone number.
Closest relative: name and phone number.
Closest Friend: name and phone number.
Neighbor: name and phone number. -- Susan S. in Texas
