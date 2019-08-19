Blind transfers
Dear Heloise: It irks me when a receptionist “blind transfers” me to a person in the company. The correct business etiquette: Place me on hold, find out if that person is in, and if the person is not, come back on the line and ask me if I’d like to leave a message.
Calling a business can feel intimidating anyway, and then to be transferred to an answering machine? Not acceptable. – Deanna R. in San Antonio
Saving water
Dear Readers: Some quick water-saving hints:
1. Showers use less water than baths.
2. Wash everything you can in cold water to save energy.
3. When brushing your teeth, turn the water on only to rinse.
4. Run the clothes washer and dishwasher only when full.
– Heloise
Freeze!
Dear Heloise: In The (East Liverpool, Ohio) Review, you recently discussed children’s Social Security numbers being stolen and the major problems that can happen as a result.
I would put a freeze on my minor child’s credit record permanently, and don’t lose the username and password! To be on the vigilant side, I’d request a credit report every few years. – Rose M., via email
Keeping cool
Dear Heloise: When we fly, I pack an insulated bag and a gallon-size freezer bag. The insulated bag makes a convenient cooler, and the freezer bag is for ice.
When we land, I buy a case of water and use the motel fridge to cool it. I fill the freezer bag with ice, pack up and have cold water for the day. If I have any water left when we fly home, I offer it to a fellow traveler. It’s always appreciated. – Marilyn, via email
Grandfathered in
Dear Heloise: Emoticons were the predecessors to emojis. Remember when we made them with keyboard characters? :) and :(. – Lynne T., via email