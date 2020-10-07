Two historical markers were unveiled Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Fulton Cemetery.
A culmination of a three-year project that involved the Itawamba County Historical Society, and Community Volunteers, the markers honored the history of both the Fulton Cemetery and the Historical African-American Cemetery located on the same property.
The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) marker was made possible by Bob Franks and Danny Gaither submitting the application and text to MDAH. Jim Woodrick with the department assisted and presented to the MDAH board of directors who approved the marker’s text.
Franks, who currently serves as editor for the Itawamba Settlers and librarian for the Itawamba Historical Society was the main source of the historical information and documentation for both markers.
A special committee of volunteers designed and gave the final approval for the text for the Historical African-American Cemetery information marker. Members of the Historical African-American Cemetery marker committee were; Cookie Jones, Sherry Gibson, Willie B. Ruff, Von Holley, Pat Rutledge, Emily Quinn, Vicky Gaither, and Danny Gaither. Bob Franks and Sharion Aycock helped finalize the approved text.
Gaither told the crowd of about 30 in attendance that it was Frank’s research through courthouse records, old newspapers, family diary’s, and other documentation that supports the text on the markers.
“His writing and recording make events like today possible,” he said.
William Brother Rogers, Director of Communications and Programs with MDAH attended the unveiling.
Closing hymns for the dedication of the Historical African-American Cemetery were sung by Laura Buchanan, Yvonne Holley, Mazie Jones, James Coffey, Willie B. Ruff, and Pastor Sherry Gibson.