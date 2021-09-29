Hunting plays a key role in the management of any property’s hog problem. While systematic, strategic trapping takes the lead, there’s an absolute and necessary role to be played by active hunting. For outdoorsmen like Chad and Collin Stubblefield, of Pontotoc County’s Cairo community and Ingomar respectively, that’s a need they’re happy to meet. Raising and hunting with dogs has long been a key part of their lives.
The two grew up behind a pack of beagles but, as deer leases became more common, permission to hunt properties with rabbit dogs through the prime months of winter grew scarce. That’s when the clear opportunity to change dogs and change game arose. When land owners know they’ll arrive with a pack of black mouth curs that have hogs on their mind, the considerations are quite different.
“I’ve always been a dog guy. I’ve just changed what kind of dogs I’m raising,” Chad Stubblefield said. “When someone has a hog problem, they’re anxious for you to come hunt on their land.”
The black mouth cur breed was developed in the Southeast and is used to hunt a wide variety of game, including black bear, raccoons, deer, squirrels and hogs. It’s an avid, energetic and loyal hunter.
Arriving at a property known to have a hog problem, Chad said the decision on exactly where to hit the ground running depends on a number of factors.
“Where you turn loose depends a lot of the type of dogs you have,” Chad said. “There are guys with hounds that can cold-trail. They’ll go out and find a track from the night before, set the dogs on it and they’ll eventually trail them up. Curs are different. They’re more of a wind-type hunter. They actually get downwind of the animal they’re looking for, smell him and go in that way. They’re not a track dog.
“We’ll either ride around on horses and let the dogs follow us, get into good sign and let them find they’re way into the hogs, or else we’ll ride the trails on four-wheelers and find either a freshly-rooted field or hog wallows where the water is still cloudy and muddy as though they’ve recently been there. In either case, we’re hoping the hogs are still close.”
Hogs are intelligent critters that learn quickly, which is why trapping is not a 100 percent effective method of control. Once a hog has seen other hogs caught in a trap, generally a small, fenced area with a gate that is closed either by a trigger plate somewhere inside or by electronic remote control, it becomes very unlikely they’ll ever enter a trap themselves. Similarly, hogs that have been hunted with dogs quickly learn what the arrival of dogs in their perimeter means. On their first encounters with dogs, they tend to stand their ground immediately. On subsequent encounters, they’ll run, sometimes for miles. In either case, the goal is to bring them to bay and hold them there until hunters on foot can arrive.
“With our curs, we want our dogs to wind the hogs, sneak up and surround the pigs and not bark until they’re looking at the pig,” Chad said. “If the pig runs, we’re breeding our dogs to nip at the running hog and provoke him to stop and bay up. We try to get within 300 yards on horses or ATVs, then walk in leading a bulldog, our catch dog. If possible, we’ll lead the bulldog in and unsnap him. He’s trained to go to the barking, see the pig and catch him by the ear, swinging his own body up next to the pig’s and maintaining his grip. This lets the bulldog get safe control of the pig which allows us to come up and dispatch the pig safely and cleanly.
“When they’re on a pig and get it bayed up, there’s an adrenaline rush. Once they have one bayed up, we don’t know what pig they have. We have to get into another gear and get on over there, because the longer the dogs have to keep the pig bayed up, the more dangerous for the dogs it becomes. We’ll get over there and get the hog dispatched and have safe dogs and a freezer full of meat.”
Using the pork hog hunting produces is a great byproduct of the whole process.
“My dad instilled in me years ago, the animals we go after and hunt, if we’re going to kill it, we need to recover it and use it for food,” Chad said.
As a result, the brothers’ freezers, and those of many a friend, stay well stocked.
“We get our hunting spots through word of mouth,” Chad said. “We come help people out who have hog problems. Land owners, farmers, hunting clubs, they’re all happy for us to hunt. Since hogs are an invasive species and a nuisance animal, it’s legal to hunt them all year long, so you don’t have to be on their places during deer season necessarily. Come February, when club members have been seeing hogs all season long, our phones start ringing all the time.
“We go every chance we get, which probably averages out to every other weekend all year long.”
The dogs love the exercise and live for the chase. As with everyone who loves dogs, the Stubblefields recognize their four-legged friends’ needs and tend to them first above all.
“We take special care of our dogs,” Chad said. “Especially in hot weather, we’re careful to keep them from getting overheated, but there’s no question they love it every bit as much as we do.”
Loving the chase is the most important part of the whole process, he said.
“I like having a working dog,” Chad said. “Whether you find the pigs or not, it’s a lot of fun to watch the dogs work, and to work with the dogs as a team. I like watching a dog develop his skills and hone his instincts, and it’s really rewarding to watch them grow and mature, to learn to search out and hunt. Even the slow days when no pigs are found are important training hunts. There’s never an experience wasted. Even the slowest, least-productive hunts we ever have are good in their own ways.”