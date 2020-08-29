HOLLY SPRINGS HAWKS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-3A
2019 record: 2-8, 0-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Sylvester Hemphill (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dylan King, QB, Sr.
• Three-year starter has 2,325 yards, 28 TDs passing in career.
Robert Jones, RB, Sr.
• Had 4.5 sacks last year at LB, now moving to offense.
Clinton Hubbard, OL/DE, Jr.
• Anchors O-line as center.
COACHING ‘EM UP
After one year as an assistant at Holly Springs, Sylvester Hemphill took over last year.
Danny Warren is back to coach defensive backs and receivers. He was on staff two years ago but sat out coaching last season.
OFFENSE
Dylan King (Sr.) has loads of experience as a three-year starter, but Hemphill wants him to improve his decision making and ball placement.
Holly Springs averaged just 95.1 rushing yards per game last fall. That was partly due to Decarlos Jefferson (Sr.) suffering a season-ending leg injury four games in.
How sharp he’ll be this season isn’t certain. Also getting carries will be Damerion Hamer (Jr.) and Robert Jone (Sr.), a converted linebacker.
Lemon Phelps (Sr.) and Cameron Washington (Jr.) lead the receiving corps.
The offensive line returns three starters in center Clinton Hubbard (Jr.), left tackle Davionta Leasure (Jr.) and left guard Carver White (Jr.)
DEFENSE
Hubbard and Leasure anchor the line at end and nose guard, respectively. Qua’darius Terrell (Sr.) is the other end in the Hawks’ 3-4 scheme.
Jones and Leonard Roberts (Jr.) are set at outside linebacker, while Phelps and Washington are locked in at the cornerback spots. Otherwise, Holly Springs has a few holes to fill in the back eight.
Christian Jeffries (Sr.) will probably start at one of the inside linebacker spots.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Cameron Isom (So.) will both kick and punt for Holly Springs.
Phelps is expected to be the return man.
X-FACTOR
Holly Springs was eaten up with injuries last season. If the Hawks can stay relatively healthy, they will field an experienced team.
COACH SPEAK
“We were basically in every game for two-and-a-half, three quarters. We try to remember that. Even the Water Valleys and Senatobias, we were right in the game for two-and-a-half, three quarters.” – Sylvester Hemphill
Brad Locke