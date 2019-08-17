Holly Springs Hawks
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-3A
2018 record: 6-5, 1-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Sylvester Hemphill (1st year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dylan King, QB, Jr.
• Completed 48% of his passes for 1,056 yards, 17 TDs, 10 INTs.
Antonio Evans, WR/SS, Sr.
• Made 52 tackles, 2 INTs; will have bigger role on offense this fall.
Kaderrean Lumpkin, RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 1,305 yards, 12 TDs; had only 1 TD in division play.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Sylvester Hemphill, a former Mississippi State running back, got into the coaching game last year. After serving one season as defensive coordinator, he was promoted to head coach after the departure of Donald Deans.
OFFENSE
Hemphill has installed a pro style offense to replace the spread previously ran.
Dylan King (Jr.) returns at quarterback. Hemphill praised King’s progress over spring practices and said he’s getting a handle on the new offense.
Kaderrean Lumpkin (Sr.) is coming off a strong season in which he rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns. Also expected to get carries are DeCarlos Jefferson (Jr.) and Damerion Hamer (So.).
Hemphill called Antonio Evans (Sr.) a “big-time guy” at receiver. Also catching passes will be Latorrence Davis (Sr.) and tight end Xavier Scruggs (Sr.)
The line will be anchored by right tackle Anthony Gulledge (Jr.), left tackle Qua’Darius Terrell (Jr.) and center Clinton Hubbard (So.).
DEFENSE
Hubbard is also a big piece of the front, along with Willey Finley (Sr.). Hemphill expects big years out of both players.
Roy Vaughn (Sr.), who had a team-high 96 tackles last season, will be at inside linebacker along with Jefferson. Scruggs and Leonard Roberts (So.) will man the outside spots.
Evans and Lemon Phelps (Jr.) lead a veteran secondary, which should be a strength of this team. Holly Springs recorded eight interceptions last season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Finley will handle kicking and punting, while Evans is the point man on returns.
X-FACTOR
If the Hawks can figure out their new offense quickly enough, the talent is there to put up some points, which was a problem during division play last year.
COACH SPEAK
“I just want a team that will go out there and compete at a high level every time we go on the field, play with relentless effort.” – Sylvester Hemphill