Before there were national parks, there was Hot Springs, Arkansas.
In 1832, President Andrew Jackson designated Hot Springs, Arkansas, already a popular resort with both Europeans and Native Americans, as a federal reservation, making it the first, albeit unofficial, U.S. national park.
Nearly 200 years later, the city — with its countless attractions and stunning surroundings — remains popular among travelers. Nearly 200 years later, the city — with its countless attractions and stunning surroundings — remains popular among travelers.
If you’re looking for a nearby destination for a relaxing honeymoon, Hot Springs is, literally, the natural choice.
“Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas, is an ideal getaway for you and the love of your life,” said Bill Solleder, Director of Marketing for Visit Hot Springs. “The historic town is immersed within a National Park and has exceptional stays, delicious cuisines, and magical experiences to share. Say, ’I do,’ to Hot Springs, Arkansas.”
Where to stay
Those looking for a somewhat traditional hotel experience, book a stay at The Waters hotel. The 110-year-old building was given new life as part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, paying tribute to its historic look while offering modern comforts. Then there’s The Reserve, a former private mansion that offers an experience that blends hotel and a bed-and-breakfast. Or, for a true bed-and-breakfast experience, check out the 1890 Williams House, a Victorian home that became the first bed-and-breakfast in the state of Arkansas.
If you’re looking for your own private escape, book a rental stay like Capone’s Loft. This two-bedroom property was once the personal getaway of infamous gangster Al Capone. It’s perhaps not a traditional honeymoon milieu, but what a story to tell when you get back.
What to do
You can’t go to Hot Springs without spending some time in the Hot Springs National Park — pretty much literally, since the Park includes space right in the middle of town. Enjoy the namesake hot springs, go for hikes through the forests and take in scenic mountain vistas.
For more outdoor fun, visit Lake Ouachita State Park. You can get out on the water or, seasonally, go on an eagle tour. Garvan Woodlands Gardens is the botanical garden of the University of Arkansas and is a beautiful area for newlyweds to take a romantic stroll. For an unforgettable vista, hike up to Mountain Tower and see for 140 miles from the 216-foot-high observation decks.
For the full Hot Springs experience, you need to see some hot springs. Go to Bathhouse Row, a collection of the historic bathhouses built to take advantage of the locale’s namesake springs. The old Fordyce Bathhouse today is the National Park’s visitor center and a museum to the history of Bathhouse Row, but don’t assume that means the traditional Hot Springs bathhouse experience is history. Two of the bathhouses, Buckstaff and Quapaw, still offer visitors the opportunity to relax in toasty thermal water, along with other contemporary spa services.
What to eat
If you’d prefer to experience the relaxing and healing power of these famous waters in a more potable form, visit the Superior Bathhouse Brewery, a historic bathhouse converted into a brewery and restaurant. It’s the only brewery located inside a U.S. National Park, and the crafters there use the thermal spring water of Hot Springs to brew delicious, unique beer. Top it off with a root beer float with house-brewed hot spring root beer.
Need a good way to start the day in Hot Springs? Look for the best — Best Cafe and Bar — and enjoy a traditional breakfast that will fill both stomach and soul. At day’s end, drop by Maxine’s for great food and eclectic live music. The historic venue and Italian eatery is named for the madam that operated the brothel that used to be upstairs.
Where to stop on the way
If you’re traveling from Northeast Mississippi to Hot Springs, you’ll pass through Little Rock about an hour out from your destination. If you’re interested in history, there’s a lot to check out here. Bill Clinton’s Presidential Library is located in Little Rock, and the Arkansas State Capitol is a close enough replica of the U.S. Capitol building that it’s been used as a stand-in in movies. Plus, the historic Little Rock Central High School is a National Park Service site includes a visitor center dedicated to civil rights history. It’s a great city full of history and well worth the stop for any honeymooners with a penchant for the past.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.