Today's Birthday (08/03/19). Fall in love all over again this year. Routine practices grow your skills, strength and energy. Summer brings challenges with work or health for a physical breakthrough by winter, before changes prompt introspection. By next summer, your creativity shifts directions. Follow your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Choose stability over illusion. Avoid risky or vague ideas. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Plot a long-term course. You can get what you need.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep practicing your game. Listen to your intuition, and handle responsibilities before going out to play. Learn by doing and tweak to improve efficiency.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Determine which home improvements to prioritize first. Detailed planning and research save you money and time. Make a persuasive case for an upgrade you'd like.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Too much information could cause problems. Don't fund a fantasy. Welcome contributions from others. Be careful and thorough to advance. Listen with your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Stick to the budget. Cost overruns could throw things off. Hold out for the best deal. Avoid distractions and silly arguments. Accept assistance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Consider a new style. Get clear on what you want, before investing. Reap the emotional benefits of taking extra care with your appearance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Wait to see what develops. Go for substance over symbolism. Take time to consider and review potential consequences. Clear clutter, and organize.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep team objectives in mind. Resist being impulsive, especially with friends. Avoid a disagreement about priorities. Patiently keep your side of the bargain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep your wits about you in a chaotic moment at work. All is not as it appears. Leave misconceptions behind. Run a reality check.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Curtail travel until traffic flows clearly. Unexpected delays and distractions could arise. Avoid stepping on others. You're learning valuable tricks. Study the conditions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Stick to practical financial priorities. Communicate and collaborate to determine best practices. Figure out what really matters. Provide motivation. Celebrate results together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Reality may clash with a romantic fantasy. What you get isn't what you expected. Communication unravels a mystery. Keep your patience and sense of humor.
(Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to www.nancyblack.com.)
