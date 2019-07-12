Today’s Birthday (07/13/19). Your work, vitality and health shine this year. Strategize with your partner; disciplined action leads to off-the-charts results. Summer victories support you through a romantic twist. Harmonize in partnership next winter, before discovering a new personal direction. Support each other for mutual growth.
Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is an 8 – Travel and education have your attention. Focus on practical details. Avoid emotional spending. Fantasies could prove ephemeral. Find clever ways to advance your proposal.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is an 8 – Review your reserves, and determine financial priorities and strategies to keep your boat afloat. Get support from your partner. Clarify and define your shared objectives.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is a 9 – Clarify details in a collaborative project. It’s easy for things to fall through the cracks. Manage practical priorities first. And then reward yourselves with something fun.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is an 8 – There’s plenty of work. Postpone what you can, and stick to practical objectives. Maintain your fitness and health practices.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is a 7 – Romantic fantasies can dissipate. Share your feelings directly with the one who stirs them, rather than hoping they get your smoke signals. Provide concrete results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is an 8 – Get your family to clarify the domestic improvements desired. Work out what expenses and actions to prioritize. Determine your budget, colors and style.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is an 8 – Clear communications can save you from a tangled mess. Make sure to loop in everyone involved. Keep things respectful to work out roles and responsibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is a 9 – The money’s good if you prioritize profitable tasks from distractions. A mirage could lead you in the wrong direction. Research moves before making them.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is a 9 – Focus on a personal project, and keep your feet firmly on the ground. Handle practical matters. Don’t get carried away by a fantasy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is a 7 – A confusing situation only gets worse until you determine what you really want. Once you choose, everything gets easier. Make practical plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is an 8 – Teamwork advances the ball. Carefully research the methods and steps to take. Your group could get lost in distractions and pitfalls.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is an 8 – Make sure that the career opportunity you’re pursuing is solid. Get terms in writing before contributing time or money. Reinforce support structures and foundations.