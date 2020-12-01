(NOTICE: For retransmission or other content delivery inquiries, please contact TCA Customer Service, (tcacustomerservice@tribpub.com) at 1-800-346-8798, or outside the US +1-312-222-4865.)
Linda C. Black Horoscopes: For release 12/2/20
Nancy Black, Tribune Content Agency
Linda Black Horoscopes
Word Count: 527
Posted 11/18/2020 at 06:46 am EST
For Release 12/02/2020
Today's Birthday (12/02/20). This next year brings financial benefits and growth. Money follows disciplined, steady efforts. Protect health from surprises. Support each other through a winter challenge, before a spotlight shines your way. Personal changes next summer lead to sweet romance and partnership. Save, connect and build together.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Domestic efforts yield satisfying results. Upgrade something that wasn't working. Find new use for an old object. Listen to intuition. Enjoy a sweet family connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- You're learning. Focus on the part you love. Maintain studies and practice. Keep deadlines and bargains. Investigate and discover surprising news. Gather brilliant ideas.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Take advantage of favorable income conditions. Invest in success. You're making a good impression. Discover a windfall benefit. Grab a lucrative opportunity.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Watch for unexpected good news. Take advantage of a pleasant surprise. Conditions are good for both love and money. Use your charms for good.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Get productive in private. Finish old projects. Sort, file and organize. Plot your next moves. Keep things simple and frugal. Watch for hidden opportunities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Talk about dreams, wishes and goals. Friends are a big help. Share the load. Toss the ball to a teammate. Discover an unexpected advantage.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Your work is attracting the attention of someone important. Call fears by name and they diminish. Set realistic goals. Make a wonderful connection.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Adventure calls. Technology makes things easier. Dig into a mystery and discover its secrets. Get lost in an investigation. Keep your objective in mind.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Review accounts and balance budgets. A lack of funds would threaten your plans. Fix something before it breaks. Prioritize practicalities. Invest in work you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Negotiate and compromise with your partner. Adapt to recent changes. Coordinate plans. Make a date for something fun. Share and collaborate. Reconnect.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- You're energized. Pick up the pace. Get your heart pumping to build stamina, strength and endurance. Practice your moves. Streamline routines. Discover beauty.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Prioritize fun, family and romance. Indulge in favorite games, sports, hobbies and diversions. Share moments of deliciousness and beauty. Enjoy time with people you love.
(Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to www.nancyblack.com.)
(C)2020 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
KeyWords:: c9bd2380-866e-4632-a3b3-e425dcf24d15
c9bd2380 866e 4632 a3b3 e425dcf24d15