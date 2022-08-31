Purchase Access

Today's Birthday (09/01/22). Fortune favors family finances this year. Steady practices build physical strength, energy and endurance. Autumn brings domestic delights, before winter redirects your career. Discoveries and solutions blossom this spring, before resolving a family challenge next summer. Rake in and conserve a bountiful harvest.

