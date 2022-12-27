Today's Birthday (12/28/22). Fill your home with love this year. Positive cash flow grows with consistent, disciplined efforts. Winter barriers reorient romantic or creative plans, before springtime delights your home and family. Taking new team directions next summer leads to autumn professional victories. Sink into domestic bliss.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Privacy comforts and soothes. Get your ideas and plans in order. Reduce clutter for clarity. Take note of dreams, visions and crazy ideas.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Check public opinion and compare notes. Friends have the info you need. Conversations can create opportunities and clear past misunderstandings. Reconnect and collaborate.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Make new professional connections. Prepare communication or marketing campaigns. Update websites and presentations to express your vision and mission. Consider an interesting proposal.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Explore curiosities, near and far. Discover new flavors and hidden treasures. Share your wonderings, dreams and inquiries. Research reveals fascinating news. Learn from great teachers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Discuss shared dreams, passions and commitments. Strategize to strengthen financial resilience. Collaborate for shared gain. Trickle savings add up over time. Sign contracts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Discuss possibilities with your partner. Another's success inspires you. Align on shared areas of interest. Consider dreams, crazy ideas and opportunities. Add romantic lighting.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Get your heart pumping! Physical activity grows strength, endurance and grace. Exercise clears your mind. Balance with good food and rest. Dreams can be won.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Love is the name of the game. The more you give, the more you receive. Express your creativity and passion in writing. Pay kindness forward.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Clear clutter and clean house. Back-up your hard drives before Mercury goes retrograde tomorrow. Beauty inspires and soothes. Add flowers, good food and candles.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Creative muses sing to you. Write your views and discoveries. Reconnect with your networks. Share the latest. Communicate and express from the heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Keep bringing home your daily bread. Monitor income and expenses to maintain positive balances. Put your heart into your work and demand rises.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You're in charge of your destiny. Determine desired results and how to get there. You can realize a dream, step by step. Plot your course.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.