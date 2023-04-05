Today’s Birthday (04/06/23). Follow personal passion this year. Attain prizes with steady practice, planning and coordination. You’re on top of the world this spring. A shared financial twist requires summer resolution, deepening autumn collaboration and partnership. Discover new income sources next winter. Love inspires greatness.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MONROE PONTOTOC PRENTISS TALLAHATCHIE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE BENTON CHESTER DECATUR HARDEMAN HARDIN HENDERSON MCNAIRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CAMDEN, CHARLESTON, COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, DECATURVILLE, FULTON, HENDERSON, HOUSTON, IUKA, LEXINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Lafayette, western Chickasaw, eastern Yalobusha, Calhoun, Union, Pontotoc, northern Lee, Tippah, west central Tishomingo, southeastern Benton, Prentiss and southern Alcorn Counties through 415 PM CDT... At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Randolph, or near Pontotoc, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Tupelo, Booneville, New Albany, Pontotoc, Ripley, Houston, Water Valley, Baldwyn, Trace State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Burnsville, Blue Mountain, Coffeeville, Ecru and Jumpertown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Two to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible tonight through early Thursday afternoon along a front that will become stationary across portions of West Tennessee and North Mississippi. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in Tupelo
67°F
Heavy Thunderstorm
85°F / 67°F
4 PM
70°F
5 PM
71°F
6 PM
66°F
7 PM
73°F
8 PM
71°F
