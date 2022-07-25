Today's Birthday (07/26/22). Explore uncharted territory this year. Reliable partnership routines strengthen your connection. Resolve challenges of the heart this summer for an autumn surge in fun, creativity and connection. Winter social transitions lead to professional victories next spring. Investigate fascinating ideas and possibilities for bold discoveries.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Enjoy home and garden. Clean messes and adapt to changes. Communicate gently. Don't try to force anything. Amazing results are possible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Your ideas are gaining traction. Accept encouragement. Don't try new tricks yet. Respond to a challenge. Practice reliable techniques. Clarify communications for wider attention.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Balance the numbers. Maintain positive cash flow with steady attention. Ignore rumors or gossip. Focus on administrative tasks. File paperwork. Manage documents. Update accounts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Advance a personal venture. Your enthusiasm is contagious. Share the possibility that you're working for. Invite participation and coordinate contribution. Enjoy the spotlight.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Slow to consider. Meditate on love and natural cycles. What are you grateful for? Share your talents. Enjoy the satisfaction of a job well done.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Listen carefully. Adapt with a team challenge. Actions matter more than words now. Keep your attitude positive. Do what you said. Play your part.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Manage professional demands despite an unexpected plot twist. Stick to existing routines. Don't reinvent the wheel. Take care to avoid mistakes. Clarify miscommunications.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Study the data. Resist impulsive actions. Review the situation before acting. Advance with caution. Confirm reservations and monitor conditions to reduce risk.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Show courtesy and respect, especially around finances. Your attitude is attractive; and contagious. Patiently untangle a knot. Resolve a clog in the works.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Adapt with your partner to an unplanned interruption. Save time and upset by keeping your patience. Humor diffuses tension. Together, you go further.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Address a health or work surprise. Don't push beyond limitations. Gentle pressure works better than force. Optimism feeds itself. Patiently practice to grow stronger.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- You're particularly charming. Harmonize with someone sweet. Get creative. Sidestep obstacles. Stay flexible with delays. A joke can lighten the mood. Relax and have fun.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&