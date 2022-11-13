Today's Birthday (11/14/22). Your work and health flourish this year. Beautiful results reward faithful domestic attention. Autumn reveals new personal powers; useful with your partner and winter changes. Health and vitality excite the springtime, before summer self-reflection illuminates adaptations. Nurture your body, mind, spirit and especially heart.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Love, romance and beauty are in the air. Fortune follows fun initiatives. Enjoy beloved people, places and activities. Express your passion and creativity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Domestic upgrades make a lasting improvement. Functional support structures keep your household systems flowing. Discuss what you want and implement solutions. Create dreamy results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Words come especially easily. Creative expression flowers. Articulate a dream or vision. Make bold declarations. Sign contracts and agreements. Luck and talent come together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Make a lucrative connection. You can find the resources necessary. Monitor numbers and keep accounts current. A push now can have long-term benefits.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- You're growing stronger. Develop your skills, talents and strengths. Advance a personal dream step by step. Fortune follows your own initiative. Build and create.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Notice subliminal dream messages. Discover something new about yourself. Develop steps to realize your vision. Prepare and plan. Conserve resources by thinking ahead.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Refine your team strategy. An exciting prize could confer lasting benefits. Align and coordinate words and actions for your shared objective. Luck magnifies your initiatives.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Your status and influence rise with each professional prize. Develop results for satisfied users. Put love into your work and demand for it spikes.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Expand your horizons. Things are beginning to make sense. Keep digging into a fascinating subject. Discover beauty where least expected. Explore new perspectives.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate for home and family. Contribute to household harmony. Add your portion to the pot. Lucrative opportunities abound. Ensure that shared accounts stay current.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Strategize with your partner. You're especially synchronized. Coordinate to manage responsibilities before you can relax and enjoy the scenery. Someone is looking lovely.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Physical efforts get satisfying results. Practice your moves. Repeat healthy routines. Use heart as well as muscle to power your work. Love inspires your performance.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.