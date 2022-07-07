Today's Birthday (07/08/22). Your professional influence grows this year. Together, disciplined coordination earns extra dividends. Summer health challenges require new practices for strength, vitality and skills this autumn. A peaceful, private winter inspires imaginative plans for exciting social connections next spring. Your career takes off; enjoy the ride.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate to maximize profits. Don't get pushy. Avoid risk or arguments. Distractions stop the action. Communicate to navigate financial changes. Consider the bigger picture.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Lean on each other. Support your partner and be supported. Tempers could flare. Practice patience and compassion. Adapt around a challenge or change.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Listen to your own body. Don't push beyond physical limitations. Talk with respected experts about any concerns. Healthy practices grow strength, energy and endurance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax and prioritize fun. Stay patient with irritations, obstacles or changes. Communication and a flexible attitude save time and stress. Choose the easy option.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- The gentle approach works best, at home. People could feel rough around the edges. Adjust the ambiance. Set a peaceful mood. Listen generously.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Do the homework or deadline pressure rises. Work out what to say. Outline your ideas, build thoughts into paragraphs and edit into clarity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You can find the resources you need. Stay in communication to navigate unexpected delays or breakdowns. Put in extra effort for extra gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- You've got this. Manage a challenge. Stay cool to save time and energy. Don't push against a brick wall. Flow like water around obstacles.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- You're especially productive behind closed doors. Avoid noise, crowds or chaos. Revise plans for delays or barriers. Rest and recharge. Dreams seem prophetic.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Confer with allies and teammates. Together, you're especially effective. Unite your diverse talents for common cause. Avoid gossip or controversy. Communication eases concerns.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Take care of business. Adapt around delays or breakdowns. Adjust schedules and expectations. Stay in communication for ease and comfort. Patiently provide leadership.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Explore and investigate. Study and research. Plot your course in advance and confirm reservations. Learn and expand your understanding with practice and experience.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.