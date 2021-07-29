Today’s Birthday (08/01/21). Benefits flow through partnership this year. Coordinated, disciplined efforts strengthen bonds. Prioritize long-term health and vitality. Social breakthroughs this summer reveal changing professional opportunities this autumn. A romantic and fun winter inspires a career blastoff next spring. Your passion deepens and grows with practice.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is a 9 – Pursue lucrative opportunities. Let things flow, like water, in the direction of least resistance. Reinforce communication channels, and listen carefully. Make important connections.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is a 9 – You’re making a good impression. Your past work speaks well for you. Don’t forget the message. Prepare presentations and do the homework. Shine your light.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is a 6 – Consider things from a higher perspective. Slow to reflect on recent events and upcoming plans. Peaceful privacy settles your spirit. Get productive behind closed doors.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is an 8 – Your team makes a brilliant revelation. Push your shared agenda. Long-term gain is possible. Discipline is required. Prepare well before launching. Strengthen foundations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is a 7 – Reassess your professional situation. Interesting opportunities are worth investigating. You don’t have the full picture. Don’t fund a fantasy. Accept lucky breaks with thanks.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is a 7 – A surprising development could impact your itinerary or educational plans. Monitor conditions. Reassess priorities and options. Watch for hidden agendas. Do the homework.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is an 8 – Strategize with your partner to realize a shared dream. A brilliant but unusual solution could solve a financial puzzle. Listen to each other.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is an 8 – Long-term dreams come true through collaboration. Shared visions and commitments unfold naturally upon solid foundations. Discipline and coordination are required. Follow rules carefully. Work together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is an 8 – Don’t push your luck. Build upon strong foundations. Master the basics before tackling trickier moves. Maximize physical performance with good food, rest and regular practice.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is a 9 – An amazing discovery is heartening. You’re gaining a deeper understanding. Heed an elder’s advice. Creative and romantic dreams flourish with consistent practice. Pursue a passion.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is an 8 – Make a domestic upgrade you’ve been longing for. Clean a mess or rearrange furniture. Make repairs and strengthen household structures and systems. Nurture family.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is an 8 – Take advantage of unexpected creative opportunities. Keep communications clear and practical. A fascinating story
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.