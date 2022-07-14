Today's Birthday (07/18/22). Ride an exciting career surge this year. Consistent contribution grows family financial strength. Slow to recharge and recuperate with summer health challenges for renewed energy and wellness this autumn. Winter reflection, contemplation and imagination feed plans for springtime social fun. Enjoy professional recognition and acclaim.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- You're growing stronger. Keep personal objectives in mind. Clean messes and reduce clutter. Dress to impress. Talk about what you'd like to accomplish.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Take a private pause to reflect and organize. Rest and recharge. Clean up and put things away. Keep systems in order. Peaceful activities get productive.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Community participation provides satisfying results. Connect to share your views and support positive outcomes. Contribute for common gain. Strengthen friendship and collaboration.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on short-term professional objectives. Clean a mess. Shine light into a dark corner. Strengthen basic foundational structures. Heed recommendations and warnings. Collaborate.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Expand terrain. Change up the scenery. Keep to practical objectives. Monitor conditions closely. Handle the basics and build on strong foundations. Study and investigate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Abundance is available. Make outstanding payments. Generate, produce and contribute to shared accounts. Collaborate on lucrative ventures. Pull together for common gain.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- You don't need frills or romantic gestures. Connect with your partner over shared passions. Listen and provide support. Learn something new about someone familiar.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Practice for excellence and mastery. Physical tricks require repetition and muscle memory. Faithful routines lead to high performance. You're growing stronger.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Prioritize fun. Collect the ingredients, including good company, delicious snacks and special equipment. Enjoy time with children and pets. Creativity abounds. Invent diversions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Family comes first. Catch up on domestic chores and enjoy the renewed space. Home is where your heart is. Make a lasting improvement.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Research and learn. Develop your ideas into a cohesive thesis. Edit and refine. Creative projects produce satisfying results. Capture imaginative thoughts. Generate your message.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Cash flow can surge. Beauty, creativity and profit come together. Strengthen basic infrastructures. Wheel, deal and put lucrative deals together. Sign on the dotted line.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.