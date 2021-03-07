Today’s Birthday (03/08/21). Begin a transformational year. Step by step, methodical discipline realizes your wildest dreams. Making a career shift this spring leads to a summer phase of domestic renovation. Adapt to an unexpected plot twist next winter, before landing a professional victory. Realize bold dreams and visions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is an 8 – Share the benefits of your joint efforts. Strengthen foundations. Plan, coordinate and build together. Clarify misunderstandings or misinformation. Focus eyes on the prize.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is an 8 – Forge ahead professionally. Build and grow from strong basic structures. Prepare a powerful pitch or presentation. Adapt for a hidden opportunity. Expansion arises in conversation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is a 7 – Investigate possibilities. Travel complications could arise. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Study new avenues. Discover the perfect solution in your own network.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is an 8 – Stay in communication around financial obligations, bargains and agreements. Do the paperwork. File documents and make payments. Teamwork and coordination get positive results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is a 9 – Coordinated collaboration generates satisfaction. Share support with your partner. Listen to their view. Avoid automatic reactions. Negotiate and compromise. Keep promises and agreements.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is a 9 – Keep doing what’s working to prioritize health and energy. Maintain momentum. Communication is key. Get expert feedback. Adjust with support from a trusted coach.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is an 8 – Enjoy the company of friends, even from a distance. Stir up a little romance. Play by the rules. Make sweet music together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is a 9 – Savor domestic comforts and flavors. Cook up something delicious. Give your space a makeover. Adapt for what your family needs now. Share and enjoy.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is an 8 – Engage with a challenging intellectual puzzle. You’re especially brilliant and creative. Listen to experts. Consider alternate views. Follow rules closely. Refine for elegant simplicity.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is a 9 – Profitable work energizes your efforts. Get terms in writing. Not everything goes as planned. Pivot to adapt. Rely on experienced support. You’ve got this.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is a 9 – Practice leadership. Advance a personal project around unexpected domestic matters. Clean up after yourself. Contribute extra effort for family harmony. You’re growing stronger.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is a 6 – Slow down. Contemplate your next move. Allow yourself time to decompress and recharge. Consider unexpected circumstances before responding. Notice hidden potential and options.
