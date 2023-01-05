Today's Birthday (01/07/23). This year illuminates family harmony. Generate income growth with steady efforts. Follow your heart in a new direction this winter, before springtime inspiration compels home renovation. Summer social twists reorient things, leading to lucrative and prestigious professional opportunities next autumn. Fill your house with love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Domestic changes could occur without warning. Secrets can get revealed. Avoid automatic reactions. Support family. Provide stability, an open mind and ears plus good food.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- You don't have the full story. Listen and monitor developments. Misinformation abounds. Follow trusted sources. Avoid gossip, wild theories or rumors. Edit statements carefully.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Unexpected expenses or financial changes require adaptation. Prioritize urgencies and postpone unnecessary purchases. Find hidden opportunities underlying shifting markets. One person's loss is another's gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You're forced to be creative. Personal plans can change. Watch for hidden agendas. Monitor the situation unfolding from trusted sources. Conditions may favor another direction.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Find a peaceful spot to process changes. New facts dispel old fears. Strategize and revise plans. Search for hidden opportunities. Discover another direction.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Your team, community or friend group shifts with changing conditions. Don't take things personally. Let bygones be bygones. Focus on common commitments. Welcome another crew.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- A professional test or challenge has your attention. Avoid stepping on others to get ahead. Advance your agenda respectfully. Stay in communication with changes.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Slow to avoid accidents. Monitor conditions before launching ahead blindly. An obstacle blocks the road. Study the situation. Research options and choose a new route.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Changes could affect shared finances. Strategize together to think outside the box. This is a test. Hold your cards close to your chest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Share support with your partner around an unexpected situation. Anticipate resistance. Coordinate around changes. Let your conscience be your guide. Walk and talk together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Revise your workout schedule. Adapt healthy routines for new conditions. Slow the pace to avoid accidents or mistakes. Physical barriers or limitations require attention.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Consider another creative or romantic direction. Multiple options compete for your heart. Practice diplomacy and tact. Review costs and benefits. Score extra for fun factor.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
