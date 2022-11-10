Today's Birthday (11/13/22). Strength, energy and health reward you this year. Domestic care and attention produces rewarding results. Self-discovery inspires autumn growth, before winter partnership challenges require resolution. Raise the level of your physical performance next spring, before weathering personal changes next summer. Discover your own true wealth.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- A family or domestic dream can come true. Discuss possibilities and align forces for common gain. Realize a vision with careful planning and creativity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You're especially brilliant, inventive and creative. Apply your talents to a challenge for a cause that pulls your heart. Make interesting connections. A dream inspires.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Put profitable deals together. Lucrative opportunities develop into income. Monitor expenses to keep balances positive. Invest for the future. You're building your dream.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Follow your own drummer. Passion motivates and energizes you to advance a personal project to new heights. Share what you're working on. Others contribute.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Private rituals and relaxing scenery sets the stage for peaceful productivity. Revise plans for new possibilities. Schedule actions and make preparations. Meditate on love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Social causes inspire you to take action. Participate in group efforts for positive change and satisfy your heart. It's also good fun with friends.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- A dreamy professional assignment appears within reach. Long-term benefits are possible. Use your creativity, charms and talents. Your influence is on the rise.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Impossible ideas seem newly accessible. Explore a fascinating subject. Follow clues where they lead. Do the homework to understand the back story and discovery implications.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Develop lucrative possibilities into signed contracts and purchase agreements. Collaborate and you can find the necessary resources. Get to the heart of the matter.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Enjoy brainstorming and collaboration with your partner. Make long-range plans together. Make a beneficial development, behind the scenes. Romance blossoms. Rediscover what you've hidden.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Combine beauty, nature and exercise to feed your body, mind and spirit. A fun soundtrack energizes your workout. You're growing stronger with every step.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You're especially charming and attractive. Keep a dream alive. Contribute for a cause that moves your heart. Follow love where it leads. Make delightful connections.
