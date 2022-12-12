Today's Birthday (12/13/22). This year rewards home and family. Write, record and document with consistent routines. Solving physical health or work puzzles this winter inspires a creative and romantic spring. Reflect, review and revise summer plans, before your social calendar swells next autumn. Domestic upgrades nurture and empower.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Pursue romantic and creative goals. Have fun. Expect chaos or messes. Stay flexible and keep your sense of humor. Take action for love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Fix up your place. Domestic messes only worsen when ignored. Restore order to chaos. Disagree respectfully. Clear space for what's next. Roast something savory.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Connect, network and share the news. Chaos confuses the story. Clarify data with multiple sources. Provide facts, not rumors or gossip. Edit and publish.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- The actions you take can get especially lucrative. Things could seem disorganized or chaotic. Restore order where missing, and keep lines flowing smoothly.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Adapt with personal changes or challenges. Slow to separate fact from fiction. Avoid traps or pitfalls. Take extra care of yourself. Enjoy your favorites.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Find a private sanctuary to think and plan. Avoid noise or confusion. Clear space for what's next. Advance preparations set the stage for success.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Enthusiasm between friends rises. Consider where to land before launching. Listen to a voice of caution. Teamwork provides an extra boost. Coordinate your moves.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Focus on a professional challenge. Don't test limits. Stick to what worked before. Restore integrity and workability where missing. Get support when needed.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Can you mix business with pleasure? Travel entices, yet the road could present obstacles. Confirm reservations and backup plans before setting off. Study options.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Review shared accounts for growth. Monitor conditions and take actions to generate revenue. Repay debts and favors. Maintain positive cash flow in collaboration.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Work with your partner to adapt around challenges. Communication clarifies confusion or chaos. Avoid pitfalls, scams or traps. Keep agreements, especially with each other.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Slow and steady wins the race. Maintain healthy practices without stressing. Exercise clears your mind and energizes. Avoid danger zones or rocky terrain.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.