Today’s Birthday (01/02/20). Realize dreams through planning and organization this year. Pursue your ambitions with dedication. A personal breakthrough this winter inspires resolution with a partnership challenge. A shift in plans next summer leads toward fresh, collaborative inspiration and romance. Declare a bold possibility and go for it.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is a 7 – Stay focused. A hidden danger could arise. If a proposal goes against your grain, turn it down. Avoid controversy or rumors. Stick to practical priorities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is a 6 – Find a quiet place to think. News requires an adjustment to plans. Organize and strategize. Keep or change your word. Meditate for peace of mind.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is a 7 – Support a community effort. Misunderstandings come easily. Postpone financial discussions for better conditions. Consider ways to keep costs down. Don’t celebrate until responsibilities are complete.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is an 8 – Business could interfere with pleasure. Stay in communication with unexpected delays or misunderstandings.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is an 8 – Find ways to expand boundaries without risk or expense. Don’t push yourself beyond your limits. A change could affect your assignment. Wait for developments.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is an 8 – Handle financial matters without fuss or controversy. Keep cash flowing in a positive direction. Avoid miscommunications and postpone important decisions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is a 7 – Take extra care with your partner today. Don’t blurt out anything you’d later regret. Prioritize family and nurture someone through a change. Lay low.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is a 7 – Pamper your energy. Don’t try to force anything, especially physically, or risk accidents. Slow down to avoid misunderstandings, delays and breakdowns. Get extra rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is a 7 – Relax and take it easy. Avoid controversy, expense or misunderstandings. Expect the unexpected. Words can get twisted. Enjoy peaceful hobbies, books and connections.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is a 7 – Focus on home and family. Nurture your crew. Wait for better conditions to sign agreements. Postpone large expenses or decisions. Share treats and rest.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is a 6 – You may have a million questions and no answers. Miscommunications and delays could frustrate. Withhold harsh words and consider what’s best long-term.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is an 8 – Focus on taking care of business. Avoid risk or expense. Wait on large purchases for better terms and conditions.
Horoscopes are provided for entertaining purposes only.