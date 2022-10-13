Today's Birthday (10/14/22). Fall in love again this year. Fun, romance and artistry grow with steadfast routines. Autumn launches creative projects to new heights, before winter investigations shift focus. Shared accounts get a springtime boost, before a plot twist redirects summer stories. Partnership brings good luck.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.]
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Follow the story where it leads. You're tapping into a fascinating subject. Find valuable tools and potential solutions. Share discoveries with others. Summarize and clarify.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Make a lucrative connection. Discuss valuable possibilities. Plant seeds. Buy, sell and sign contracts. Take advantage of favorable conditions for a healthy harvest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Use your charm and confidence to contribute to personal projects. Invite friends to have fun for a good cause. Tap into your own passion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Gain strength from the past. Give thanks to ancestors who led the way. Practice private rituals for peace and goodness. Revise practical plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Teamwork and collaboration lead to an exciting victory. Focus on practical priorities. Ignore distractions or illusions. Contribute your piece of the puzzle. Celebrate together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Disciplined professional efforts pay off. Lucrative opportunities arise in conversation. Stick to practical actions. Provide excellent service, on time and budget, for rising status.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Expand territory. Discover amazing vistas and new perspectives. Explore and find rare beauty. Doubts interfere with progress. Step forward boldly, after thorough preparation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Advance shared financial interests. Take advantage of beneficial developments. Collaborate to harvest a windfall. Get help if needed. Adapt to grab a lucrative possibility.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Harmony flowers naturally between you and your partner. Share encouragement and recognition. Take new territory together. Romance arises in conversation. Connect for shared support.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Physical action gets satisfying results. Prioritize practical goals. Healthy practices energize your work. The pace is picking up. Streamline routines. Strengthen capacities to grow.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Pamper yourself with fun and great company. Advance your game to the next level. Stir up a fine romance. Savor fleeting beauty. Share your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Physical efforts make a big difference at home. Clean and declutter. Work miracles with soap and paint. Upgrade domestic spaces for peace, inspiration and creativity.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
