Today’s Birthday (11/02/20). Grow through creative expression this year. Persistent action wins a powerful prize. Imagine romantic possibilities. Shift financial strategies with your partner this winter, before new silver pours in. Summer income slowdowns inspire a productive and profitable surge with shared accounts. Communication is your golden key.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is an 8 – Express what’s in your heart. Share and connect with people you love. Communication generates solutions, possibilities and romance. Practice your arts. Get creative.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is an 8 – There’s more work coming in, or fresh profits. Monitor budgets and actual expenses to mind the gap. Make valuable connections. Silver can flow like water.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is a 9 – Lead by example. Keep your word and stay in communication. Clean up messes and support others with theirs. Confusion diminishes and confidence rises. Pamper yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is a 7 – Savor moments of peace and beauty. Observe details like the changing season or incoming tide. Revise plans for new circumstances. Practice special rituals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is a 7 – Pull together. Share resources and make new connections. Collaborate on passion projects. Get playful. Enjoy moments of beauty and sweetness. Have fun with friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is a 9 – Discover profitable business opportunities. Anticipate changes and pivot into position for an advantage. Get team support. Collaboration sparks naturally. Forge ahead or beautiful results.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is a 7 – Monitor conditions and when it’s safe, get out and explore. Investigate and pursue a curious thread. Research a fascinating subject. Learn by doing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is a 9 – Dive into a lucrative collaboration. Monitor shared finances for growth. Contribute your time and talents to a profitable venture. You’re building for the future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is an 8 – Collaboration comes naturally. Together, you’re a formidable team. Take an opportunity with long-term benefits and run with it. Feed each other’s creativity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is an 8 – Prioritize health. Exercise and grow stronger. Build long--term vitality and energy with dedicated practices for mind, body and spirit. Relax deeply and eat well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is a 9 – Discover hidden beauty, fascinating connections and engaging puzzles. Enjoy your favorite people and pursuits. Relax and get playful. Fall in love all over again.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is a 7 – Beautify your surroundings and spaces. Small improvements can have large impact. Nurture your family with delicious flavors. Add soothing touches to your sanctuary.

Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.

