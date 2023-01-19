Today's Birthday (01/22/23). Creative expression flowers this year. Grow stronger with steady personal practices. Make domestic changes this winter, for energized springtime creative expression. One professional door closes this summer and another opens, inspiring studies, investigations and travel next autumn. Collaborate, communicate and connect to flourish.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Teamwork is lucrative. Discover unexpected bounty. Windfall apples drop at your feet, with Uranus direct. Discover new income. Cash flow surges. Maintain momentum.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Succeed through innovation, intellect and intuition. Barriers to personal advancement fade, with Uranus direct in your sign. Stand up and speak out for your cause.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Your intuition grows stronger, with Uranus direct. Dreams, intuition and spiritual rituals provide insight. Creative muses inspire. Listen and observe. You can sense the unspoken.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Team projects advance. Inspiring ideas abound. Creative collaborations flower, with Uranus direct. The social arena provides inspiration, motivation and solutions. Connect and coordinate.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Career opportunities clarify, with Uranus direct now. Your professional status and influence rise over the next seven months. Harness innovation, inspiration and intuition.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Educational journeys, explorations and studies flow with greater ease, now that Uranus is direct. Make philosophical insights and intellectual discoveries. Creativity abounds. Adventures entice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Shared financial accounts grow, with Uranus direct. Your collaborations grow more lucrative. Motivate each other to take advantage of profitable opportunities. Connect the dots.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Creative collaboration comes easier, with Uranus direct now. A partnership that was stalled now advances. Discover fresh inspiration. Move for a shared vision.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- A physical barrier dissolves. Creative energy surges to feed the heart, mind and body, with Uranus direct. Practice routines to strengthen your work and health.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Tap into love, passion and creativity. Fun and romance arise intuitively, with Uranus direct for seven months. A new door opens. Connections spark.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Notice what's wanted and needed. It's easier to align on home projects, with Uranus direct. Unleash your domestic creativity. Apply your special touch.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Your communications go farther than imagined, with Uranus direct now. A blockage with transmissions dissolves. New creative opportunities develop. Insight and understanding flower.
