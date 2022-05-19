Today's Birthday (05/22/22). Connect to grow this year. Expand educational adventures for exciting horizons with disciplined efforts. Health changes require summer adjustments, setting you up for optimal autumn physical gains. Private winter transformations lead to public participation and springtime fun with friends. Share and collaborate with your community.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Begin a financially savvy phase for the next three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. You're a smart shopper. Profitable ideas abound. Communication gets lucrative.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- You're particularly sensible and clever for about three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Make solid plans. Express yourself. Your creativity seems boundless.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- You're especially practical, introspective and quiet, with Mercury in Taurus. Clear up old messes. Listen to your dreams. Think twice before speaking once.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Your friends are there for you. Communication and collaboration flower, with Mercury in Taurus. Hold meetings, parties and gatherings. Teamwork produces wonderful results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Take on more responsibility at work, with Mercury in Taurus. Verbal and communication skills advance your career. Discuss what you'd like to achieve.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- A fascinating subject compels investigation over the next several weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Make long-distance connections. Widen your exploration. Learn valuable skills.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Strengthen financial health. Review the budget. Practice budget practicality, with Mercury in Taurus. Pay off debt. Plug financial leaks. Manage accounts for growth.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Share and listen to your partner. Connect at a deeper level, with Mercury in Taurus over three weeks. Communication flowers. Collaboration gets farther, faster.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Talk with health, work and fitness experts for maximum performance, with Mercury in Taurus. Balance work with play for mind, body and spirit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Passion, romance and creativity surge, with Mercury in Taurus. Talk with family and especially children. Express from the heart. Write about your latest obsession.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Discuss possibilities. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus, resolve domestic matters through communication. Work out a home vision that works for everyone.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Your communication skills grow, with Mercury in Taurus over three weeks. Write, report and post. Produce videos and images. Share the news. Connect and network.
