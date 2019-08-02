Today’s Birthday (08/04/19). Your heart expands and grows this year. Healthy routines grow you steadily stronger. Summer thunderstorms divert your energy that gets fully recharged by winter, leading to a restful transition phase. Take a new creative path next summer. Prioritize love, connection and passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is a 9 – Pay attention to your partner. Listen generously. Dreams could seem distant or ephemeral. Focus on practical priorities, and pull together for common gain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is a 7 – Balance your mental, physical and spiritual health. Notice what you need. Exercise and meditation regenerate your beauty and energy. Nurture yourself with rest and good food.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is a 9 – Love, romance, passion and fun take priority. Indulge your favorite hobbies and pastimes. Enjoy your favorite people and activities together. Let your heart lead.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is an 8 – Savor domestic pleasures and comforts. Beautify your surroundings, and enjoy the harmony. Share fun and delicious foods with family and friends.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is a 9 – Polish details with a creative project. Carefully edit and improve. Share encouragement and motivation. Use your persuasive arts. Share a compelling story.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is a 9 – Focus on finances, and discover ways to improve your outlook. Visualize immense success. Consider all possibilities. Your creativity can generate positive cash flow.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is a 9 – You’re growing stronger and more confident. Show respect and gain love. Your charm is captivating. Learning skills leads to new friends. Indulge your own passions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is a 6 – Let your imagination run free. Find a peaceful spot to envision and make plans. Consider what’s next, and organize your preparations. Relax and enjoy.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is an 8 – Friends teach you valuable tricks. Collaborate for shared benefit. Share what you’re learning. Socialize, and enjoy common interests. Reinforce a positive connection.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is an 8 – Develop a professional project with profit potential. Polish and beautify the presentation. Imagine winning a contest or challenge. Get expert support to advance faster.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is an 8 – Things fall into place for an educational exploration. You can find funding for tickets or tuition. Allocate resources, and make reservations. Listen to experienced friends.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is a 9 – A profitable opportunity is worth investigating. Financial discussions produce valuable results. Tackle detailed chores. Collaborate. Propel a shared venture to new heights.
