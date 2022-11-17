Today's Birthday (11/19/22). Build physical power, endurance and health this year. Maintain domestic bliss with regular routines. Confidence and charisma work miracles this autumn, before weathering winter partnership changes. A springtime health and energy surge fuels your excellent performance, before summer's personal revelations. Your work flowers with vitality.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Support each other to grow. Gentle encouragement works better than force or pressure. Extend open invitations. Accept them, too. Give and take. Compromise.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Your physical efforts flourish with communication and love. Talk about what you're doing with someone who understands. Dispel myths and illusions. Practice builds strength.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Discuss possibilities. Express your heart in words and images. Creativity flowers. Don't rely on unstable sources. Abandon illusions. Choose for fun, family and romance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Make practical domestic improvements. Stick to the basics. Provide care where needed. Ignore unrealistic or expensive fantasies. Fill your home with talk and laughter.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Dig deeper into your subject. An intellectual challenge unspools with revelation after revelation. Don't get sidetracked by gossip or idle chatter. Put the pieces together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Make lucrative connections. The conversation is getting hot. Buy, sell and exchange. Don't bet on a risky situation. Ignore scams. Stick to reliable investments.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Confidently advance personal priorities. You can get what you're willing to go for. Release negative internal chatter. Discuss priorities. Express passion and possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Enjoy private engagements. Practical productivity satisfies. Avoid noise, crowds or scams. Nurture yourself to avoid burnout. Peace, beauty and nature recharge your spirit.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate for community causes. Don't commit time or money without vetting. Work with reliable partners. Teamwork scores and strengthens bonds. Have fun with friends.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Professional opportunities arise in conversation. Lucrative benefits are possible. Work out the details. Don't rely on sketchy sources. Confirm reservations. Excellent work leads to more.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Widen your exploration. Communication and transportation flows more freely. Extend your investigation to new frontiers. Study the options, potential and choose directions. Get specific.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Discuss financial priorities with shared ventures. Align on investments or other decisions. Collaboration today can get especially lucrative. Support each other to maximize benefits.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.