Today's Birthday (12/05/21). Expand communication channels this year. Widen circles of influence with steady contribution. Winter illuminates you from within, recharging your physical performance this spring. Slowing to process summer changes and transitions inspires autumn dreams, visions and plans. Get the word out for what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Take advantage of a spontaneous professional opportunity. Trust a crazy hunch. Listen to your intuition. Make a valuable connection. Push and win a prize.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Explore new sights. Grab an unexpected opportunity. The more you learn, the more you understand how little you know. Follow a fascinating thread.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Opposites attract. Give in to some spontaneous fun with your partner. Put your talents together for shared gain. Grab a lucrative chance when it appears.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- If you can't get something done, your partner can. Coordinate collaborative efforts for greatest ease and benefit. Romance sparks when least expected. Listen to intuition.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Practice your moves to make it look easy. Physical efforts get satisfying results. Take an unexpected opportunity. Dance to the music that stirs your spirit.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Stumble into a romantic situation. Set aside worries for now. Take a spontaneous moment for fun and sweetness with someone who makes your heart flutter.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Get drawn into domestic solutions. Household projects produce satisfying results. Find an unexpected bargain that renews your space. Clean messes. Relax with home comforts.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Dive into a fascinating subject to find unexpected treasure. Listen to young people. Develop your clever ideas. Grab a lucky break. Get the word out.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Silver is available. Focus on bringing it in. Energize for lucrative results. Money saved is money earned. Reduce waste to save more. Simplify.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Imagine an accomplishment completed, and you can see the steps to take. Take charge for the results you want. You can make things happen.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Enjoy thoughtful planning mode. You're especially intuitive and sensitive. Listen to the prevailing mood and plot your course. Chart the steps to realize a dream.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Find unexpected synchronicity between friends, a spontaneous encounter or chance bit of fun. Make an excellent connection. Enjoy shared affinity, respect and admiration.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.