Today’s Birthday (11/06/19). This year provides a rich harvest. Organize, connect and coordinate steadily for best results. Enjoy a creative spotlight this winter, motivating a shift in travel or educational priorities. Save to surpass summer financial shortfalls as your exploration blossoms into a delicious discovery. Preserve some for future sustenance.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is a 6 – Quiet contemplations engage and delight. Harmony requires effort. Communications could misfire. Focus on long-term plans and goals. Muse on dreams, intuitions and fantasies.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is an 8 – Adhere to social schedules to keep deadlines and promises. Avoid controversy or confrontation and get productive behind closed doors. Creative design produces valuable efficiencies.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is an 8 – A work assignment requires focus. Don’t gamble with the rent money. Postpone important communications. You make need to make a mess to advance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is a 7 – Travel or educational costs may be higher than expected. Postpone big decisions for better conditions. Do the homework and imagine achieving the desired results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is an 8 – Stay practical with finances. Don’t stir up jealousies or step on anyone’s sensitivities. Keep your side of the bargain to advance shared goals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is an 8 – Don’t be critical with your partner or risk arguments. Instead, show extra patience. Withhold harsh words or impulsive outbursts. Restore integrity where it’s missing.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is an 8 – Put in the practice behind the scenes that allows for excellent performance. Prioritize health. Take a refreshing pause and wait for better conditions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is an 8 – Keep your promises, especially with your sweetheart. Conversation could lead to romance and fun. Talk about dreams and intriguing possibilities. Share thoughts about what you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is a 7 – Get carried away by a domestic project. Guard against overspending or indulging. Clean and organize a space for beauty and functionality. Design, craft and bake.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is a 7 – Learn from another’s expertise. Share recipes, ideas and drawings. You see practical implications. Make a short-term mess for long-term benefits.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is a 9 – Maintain your advantage. Learn from the competition. Follow through with promises. Acknowledge your team. Focus your moneymaking efforts for long-term goals. Follow a dream.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is a 9 – You’re especially persuasive. Share your dreams and visions, although they don’t match current realities. Get creative and imagine long-term solutions. Your charms cannot be denied.
