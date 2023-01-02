Today's Birthday (01/04/23). This year favors home and family. Your organized, disciplined efforts win valuable prizes. Winter reorients passions for new directions, inspiring springtime household renovation and improvements. Adjust around summertime team transitions, before celebrating autumn's professional victories. Domestic harmony is your most valuable reward.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Creative expression flowers anew. An intellectual puzzle unravels with investigation. Follow a fascinating thread. Connect the pieces. Share what you're learning. Communication buzzes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Reap and harvest. Put together lucrative deals. Negotiate terms and sign contracts. Monitor to keep balances positive. Costs may be higher than expected.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Use your superpowers. Take charge for the results you want. The outcome is even better than expected. Advance personal passions. Aim for the stars.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Slow to consider and process. Private reflection reveals unnoticed details or hidden context. Revise plans to take advantage of a lovely possibility. Follow love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Reconnect with friends, teammates and allies. Pull together for a cause of the heart. Your shared love grows your friendship stronger. Community connections flower.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Develop an exciting professional project to lucrative levels. Strengthen foundations and build momentum. Fortune follows passion today so go with what your heart says.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Widen perspectives. Consider the big picture. Take your exploration to new horizons for another view. Investigate, study and dig for clues to a fascinating puzzle.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Discover hidden treasure. Find another source of revenue. Add to your reserves. Reward the team. Put down roots. What goes around comes around.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaboration flowers and unfolds interesting ideas, projects or plans. Rediscover your common passions. Share hopes, wishes and dreams. Invent inspiring possibilities. Dance together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Love energizes your moves. Your past work speaks well for you. Draw upon hidden resources. No gossip. Build up a sweat. Enjoy extra bubbles.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially creative, charismatic and adorable. Make a delightful connection. Relax and enjoy the company of someone special. Follow your heart where it leads.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Nurture yourself by fixing up your place. Make repairs, renovations and upgrades. Keep systems running smoothly. Beautify spaces and fill them with love.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
