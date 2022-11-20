Today's Birthday (11/21/22). Gain invaluable physical skills and capacities this year. Nurture home and family steadily for anchoring comfort. Personal dreams come true this autumn, before shifting winter directions with a collaboration. Vitality and health blossom next spring, inspiring summer personal changes leading to growth. Action builds energy.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Shared financial accounts grow with collaboration and coordination. Review resources and study opportunities. Discuss possibilities. Grab a lucky break.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Collaboration flows naturally. Share chores, resources and something delicious. Blend love and action for stunning results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Practice to refine technique. Discuss details with experts and friends. Sort through facts and data. Grow stronger through communication. Choose what's best for your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Put your imagination to work. Creative muses sing to inspire you. Express what's in your heart. Love grows and flowers in conversation. Discover romance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Make domestic improvements to support family harmony. Discuss possibilities. The gentle approach works best. Share laughter and stories. Home is where your heart is.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Organize and sift data to tell your story. Diplomacy, tact and grace serve you well. Present your case. Address criticism directly. Make fascinating connections.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Networking and connection reveals profitable opportunities. Make deals, bargains and agreements. Buy, sell and exchange. Sign contracts. Generate income. Share acknowledgment and gratitude.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Articulate the results you want. Discuss matters close to your heart. Develop a personal passion project. Use your power and confidence for good.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Plan and prepare for what's ahead. Imagine perfection. Settle into your favorite thinking spot to envision desired results. Consider options and potential. Develop promising possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Teamwork gets results. Align on priorities. Communicate and coordinate for shared gain. Committees can advance social projects. Collaborate to make a community difference.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Work behind the scenes to lay strong foundations for your professional project. Confer with allies and friends for greater perspective. Your work reflects you well.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Exploration yields valuable results. Push the boundaries. Expand frontiers. Open new doors. Start with a burning question and investigate the clues. Share discoveries.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
