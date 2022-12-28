Today's Birthday (12/30/22). Domestic bliss rewards this year. Profit by providing consistent excellence. Undergoing a change of heart this winter leads to a springtime family fun phase. Help friends around a summer change, before your career launches to new heights next autumn. Your home is your castle.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- You're growing. Go for what you want. Don't accept another's prejudices. Challenge your own assumptions. Listen to a variety of views for a wider perspective.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Recharge your batteries. Let others debate in the public square. Restore energy with private rituals like a walk in nature or tea with a friend.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Luck follows initiative. Help a team project advance around a blockage. Clear clutter so you can see what's going on. Contribute to a community effort.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Professional projects develop in interesting directions. Others are impressed with your work. Avoid a conflict of interests. Steadily build to realize a dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- An adventure tempts. Wait for better travel conditions. Do the homework and make your deadlines. Build your investigation on solid foundations. Extra preparation pays off.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Collaboration gets you around a tight financial spot. Provide a view of each other's blind spot. Reduce expenses and increase income. Share and pull together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Patience pays extra. A partner feels compelled to advise you. Ignore impulsive reactions. Listen for the gold and let the rest wash away.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Demand for your attention is high. Avoid distractions. Don't make false promises. Rely on structures for support. Slow to avoid mistakes. Physical action gets results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Romance and fun are distinct possibilities, despite challenges. Luck is on your side. Disciplined actions get results. Prioritize family. Simplify and relax.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Family comes first. Work from home when you can. Increase productivity with comfortable surroundings and the right equipment. Household upgrades provide greater ease.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Creative obstacles could stall the action. Back to the drawing board? Step by step, reinforce basic structures. Build on strong foundations. Persistence pays off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Tap another revenue source. Make sure there's enough to pay expenses. Explain your ideas carefully. Advance profitable opportunities to the next level.
