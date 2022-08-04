Today's Birthday (08/07/22). Exploration yields fabulous prizes this year. Dedication, coordination and partnership are your winning combo. The spark seems missing this summer, before autumn revives fun, creativity and romance. A winter team or community transition motivates a professional flowering next spring. Research and study for greater mastery.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Take a restful pause in your journey. Reorganize plans and schedules. Stick to basics. Don't miss out on a dreamy opportunity. Carefully plot your course.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- It's not a good time to ask for financial favors. Don't throw your money around. Do what you promised. What goes around comes around.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Extra patience with your partner pays off. Misunderstandings spark easily. Stick to shared commitments, dreams and visions. Simplify and clarify to avoid confusion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Proceed with caution or risk an awkward moment. Discipline requires physical effort. Accept encouragement. Someone important is impressed by your work. Patiently practice.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Communication and creativity challenges could disrupt the fun. Don't sweat the small stuff. Patiently persist. Reconnect with someone you love. Relax and smell the roses.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Take care of basic domestic priorities. Do laundry and dishes. Get the team fed. Imagine dreamy upgrades and implement improvements as you can.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A creative assignment requires finesse. Put your talents to work. Have patience with communication and transportation delays. Gentle pressure works better than force.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Action goes farther than words. Keep deadlines and cash flowing positively. Avoid expensive situations. Ideas can get tested. Stick to tried and tested techniques.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Take extra care of yourself. Enjoy a new haircut or style. Avoid misunderstandings, controversy or confusion. Listen more than speaking. Focus on personal priorities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Avoid traffic, chaos or noise. Focus on practical priorities. Put things away and plan for what's next.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Handle your own part of a team effort. Don't worry about what others are doing. Avoid gossip, rumors or controversy. Folks come around eventually.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Tackle a professional challenge. Discover weaknesses of a new theory. Don't make assumptions or waste time with unnecessary tasks. Reinforce foundational structures. Prioritize basics.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
