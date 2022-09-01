Today's Birthday (09/04/22). Shared ventures prosper this year. Grow stronger with steady steps and routines. Family love fills your home this autumn, before adjusting around professional changes this winter. Discoveries from spring adventures, research and investigations motivate summer domestic changes. Together, your touch is golden.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep your exploration practical. Take the next logical step. Ignore a mirage or illusion, no matter how distracting. Watch the road ahead to adapt.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Review reserves for your joint venture. Ignore get-rich-quick promises. Illusions, cons, tricks and lies abound. Take the stable, steady route. Together, contribute to growth.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Shared dreams could seem distant or shrouded in uncertainty. Don't worry about that. Support each other. Connect at a deeper level, over something fun.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Physical action gets results. Stick to practiced routines. Monitor conditions for changes. Avoid impulsive moves, distractions or illusions. Prioritize health, energy and fitness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Fun and romance are on the menu. Avoid fantastical options and stick to reliable favorites. Illusions dissipate. Simplify plans and expectations. Enjoy delicious connections.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Home comforts entice. Don't impulsively launch domestic projects you can't finish, or risk a lingering mess. Organize and plan. Reduce fantasies into realistic options.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Focus to manage deadlines. Choose your words carefully. Don't let your imagination run away with you. Reinforce basic elements and structures. Keep things simple.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Manage finances to adapt around uncertain conditions. Cut the frills. Don't try to impress anyone. Go for reliable functionality and save. Keep a positive balance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Listen to your heart. Intuition dissipates. Go for practical personal priorities. A dream may seem stuck. Consider what you love doing. Amplify that.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Find a place where you can think in peace. Avoid noise, crowds or chaos. Stick with basic priorities. Review plans. Adapt for new conditions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Take practical actions to advance a team goal. Avoid controversy or gossip. Meetings could conflict with family time. Assumptions get challenged. Check your work.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Distractions and illusions abound. Focus on the job at hand. Professional deadlines could seem imminent. Avoid online temptations. Prioritize one task at a time.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.