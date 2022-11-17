Today's Birthday (11/18/22). This is your year for physical energy, action and growth. Faithful domestic efforts provide lovely results. Enjoy the spotlight this autumn, before winter collaboration requires reorientation. Springtime energizes your health, work and fitness, leading you to reconsider summer personal plans. Lasting benefits reward practice.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Stick to what's working with your physical health routines. Don't fix what's not broken. Maintain practices. You're building strength, energy and endurance, step by step.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Play close to your vest. Avoid risk. Stick to logical, basic moves. Save the tricky stuff for later. Guard an ace up your sleeve.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Family comes first. Domestic dreams and visions of perfection could seem distant. Manage chores and logistics. Prepare meals and share them. Listen and grow.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Intellectual puzzles offer fake options, dead ends and circular logic. Persistence and determination pay. Clarify the facts. Sort truth from fiction. Win a valuable prize.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Follow a practical financial path. Stick to basics. Avoid frills, waste or frivolous expenses. Illusions dissipate. Steady discipline builds and strengthens your position.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Make good your escape. Avoid distractions or silly arguments. Find a secret spot to enjoy your own diversions. Advance passion projects. Relax and have fun.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Indulge in private reflection. Enjoy traditions, legends and stories from your family's past. Guard heirlooms and treasures. What's ahead? Consider what you'd love to happen.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Others vie for your attention. Ignore fantastic schemes, cons or tricks. Choose reliable collaborators. Help develop and advance plans for your team. Focus your support.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Keep your professional objective in mind. Avoid risky business or get-rich-quick schemes. Stick to practical priorities for steady, long-term growth. Learn and teach simultaneously.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- A challenge or barrier could block your investigation. Sort facts from fiction. Leave misconceptions behind. Words can be deceptive. Run a reality check.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Replenish reserves. It's not a good time to gamble. Resist the temptation to splurge on unnecessary stuff. Collaborate to increase income and reduce expenses.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Practice patience, especially with your partner. A challenging situation could disrupt things. Reality clashes with fantasy. Clarify misunderstandings. Romantic tension could send sparks.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
