Today''s Birthday (01/01/23). Fill your home with love this year. Disciplined, consistent efforts pay in silver and gold. Redirect a creative or romantic project this winter, before springtime domestic renovations flower. Social changes mark your summer, leading to professional breakthroughs next autumn. Domestic joys are your true reward.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Put love into your work for rising demand. A professional dream lies within reach. Ask for what you want and get it. Secrets get revealed.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Expand your horizons. Adventure calls and dreamy scenery awaits. Plot your course and sally forth. Identify risk factors to avoid. Stick to reliable routes.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Things could get lucrative if you play your cards right. Disciplined efforts get satisfying results. Collaborate for common gain. Contribute to grow shared accounts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Advance a common dream with gusto. Everything is lining up. Share solutions, resources and encouragement.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Maintain healthy routines to realize a physical goal or dream. Disciplined action earns satisfying rewards. Persistence pays off. Practice each step. Build and grow.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Love is the game and the prize. Make an amazing discovery. A lucky break is worth developing. Creative sparks ignite. Create new possibilities together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Come up with a brilliant yet unusual solution for a domestic challenge. Align words and actions in your household for beautiful results. Clean and renovate.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Listen to hear which way the wind is blowing. Connect and network to find out more. Share data, information and resources. Good news travels fast.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Take charge to generate the financial results you want. Follow a hunch. Tap into a lucrative opportunity. Do the numbers. Put profitable deals together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Keep checking tasks off your list. The more you complete, the lighter you feel. Confidence rises with every promise kept. Take the high road.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax and rinse away worries with hot water and fragrant soap. Savor private rituals and routines. Figure out what you want next. Make plans.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Changes at the top could benefit your team. Discover hidden opportunities. Investigate potential and options. Gently persuade others to build momentum. Listen to intuition.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.