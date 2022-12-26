Today's Birthday (12/27/22). Home energizes you this year. Increase income with consistent action, building momentum. Resolving a creative or romantic challenge this winter leads to satisfying spring home beautification projects. Adjust with summer social changes, before your career takes off next autumn. Savor your special places and people.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- You're newly inspired. Imagine perfection and notice the changes you'd like. Replenish your reserves. Sketch and plan. Research options. Private productivity produces results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Advance team efforts. With coordination you can avoid an obstacle. Strategize. Your friends are there for you. Multiple views provide extra insight. Diversity is strength.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Adapt your professional project around a roadblock. Take charge for the result you want. You're a powerhouse. Your influence is on the rise.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Explore the possibilities. Travel may entice but barriers abound. Expect traffic or delays. Consider different options, pros and cons. Research reveals fascinating discoveries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Despite financial confusion, stay on track. Collaborate to keep account balances positive. Reduce expenses to basics. Avoid waste or clutter. Prioritize shared experiences.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Address a challenge head-on. Delegate what you can to a partner. Be clear about what's required. Look before leaping. Share support and share the rewards.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Slow for sharp corners. Reduce speed for the tricky sections or risk accidents. Nurture your health and work, despite an obstacle. Prioritize good food.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Prioritize fun, family and romance. Allow yourself to be playful and childlike. Enjoy old traditions and new flavors. Savor sweet connections and conversations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Strengthen family bonds with love. Whether in person or by virtual connection, check in and share the news. Exchange support, laughter and resources.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Creative expression flowers, despite distractions or irritations. Write or sketch. Capture your ideas. Solve an intellectual puzzle or challenge. You're especially clever.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Maintain momentum for positive cash flow. Delays could affect your accounts. Stay in communication to keep everyone informed. You can find the necessary resources.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Despite personal challenges, you can get what you go after. Things work out in your favor. Don't sweat the small stuff. Follow your heart.
