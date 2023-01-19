Today's Birthday (01/20/23). Build your dream place this year. Your consistent, excellent work is lucrative. Adjust around a winter change of heart for satisfying springtime domestic projects. One summer social door closes and another opens, revealing rising autumn professional status and influence. Wrap home and family in love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Enter an innovative period. Team efforts and collaborative projects are favored this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Your social life gets extra fun.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Accept an exciting challenge this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Take advantage of new professional opportunities. Your status and influence are rising.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Leap boundaries, push limitations and discover. Travel and studies beckon, with the Sun in Aquarius this month. Explore a fascinating subject with great potential.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on family finances this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Sort, file and organize. Talk about long-term goals, dreams and fun possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Grow and build successes in partnership, with the Sun in Aquarius. Collaborate, compromise and negotiate win-win deals. Provide stability. Rely on each other.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Prioritize work and physical health under the Aquarius Sun. Raise the level of your performance with practice and care this month. You're growing stronger.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Begin a highly creative month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Balance with fun, family and friends. Practice hobbies, sports and talents. Invent possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Home and family flower, with the Aquarius Sun for the next month. Nurture your creativity in comfortable surroundings. Take care of household responsibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Sift data and sort it into order, with the Sun in Aquarius. Learn and retain complex material. Communication flows easily. Research, write and publish.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- You're growing stronger. Money comes more easily this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Balance expenses with income. Advance strategically. Divert extra savings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Consider possibilities. Personal dreams entice. You have a distinct advantage, with the Sun in your sign this month. Use your growing power for good.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Savor privacy and introspection this month. Finish projects in peaceful productivity, with the Sun in Aquarius. Recharge with rest, nature and meditation. Enjoy traditions and rituals.
