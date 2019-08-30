Today’s Birthday (09/01/19). Home holds your heart this year. Dedicate efforts for passion projects, beauty and art. Winter brings new love, before a team challenge redirects attention. A twist with a domestic project next summer leads to a win for your crew. Feed your roots.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) – Today is an 8 – Provide excellent service. Tackle a practical problem. For different results, say something different. Luck shines when least expected. Secrets get revealed. Listen at keyholes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) – Today is a 9 – Good fortune blesses a subject of your passion. Brilliant ideas spark. Make sure everyone is ready before launching. An old dream inspires you again.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) – Today is an 8 – Domestic projects shine and beautify your surroundings. Take action behind the scenes. Replenish reserves. Cook, clean and prepare. Follow through on a hunch.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) – Today is an 8 – Draw up plans, and outline ideas. Creativity and cleverness arise in conversation. Write and paint. Use your persuasive arts and charms. Provide facts and data.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) – Today is a 9 – Accept a lucrative challenge. It pays to advertise. Your frugality impresses someone. Ask for more, and get it. Wait for the best deal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) – Today is a 9 – A lucky break develops. Intuition suggests an enticing possibility. Creative planning can resolve a practical issue. Take advantage of an unexpected personal opportunity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) – Today is a 7 – Look to the past for ideas. Consider what worked before, and adjust for current circumstances. Postpone travel or noise. Consider changes before reacting. Rest.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) – Today is an 8 – Friends offer good advice. Listen carefully and avoid oversharing. Gossip can come back to bite you. Take a philosophical high road. Judge not.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) – Today is a 9 – Unexpected benefits hit your desk. Make a great deal. Take advantage of a professional opportunity. Others think you can do the job. You’re gaining respect.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) – Today is an 8 – You’re learning quickly. Good news comes from far away. Long-distance travel or other cultural exchange offers unimagined rewards. Expand in the direction of least resistance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) – Today is a 9 – The money’s available for what’s needed. Change comes through communication. Discover hidden treasure. Use what you’ve kept hidden. You have more than you expected.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) – Today is an 8 – Collaborate and coordinate with your partner. Hold yourself to high standards. You’re especially beautiful now. Keep showing up for the ones you love.
