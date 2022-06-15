Today's Birthday (06/19/22). Benefits flow through friends this year. Expand knowledge and skills with disciplined studies and research. Summer health and work changes require adaptation, growing physical strength and capacities to autumn heights. Winter peace and privacy encourages plans for collective springtime fun and prizes. Together, make magic.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Review priorities. Postpone travel or crowds. Finish up old business. Develop a comprehensive plan for the road ahead. Realize dreams step by step.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Your team has a lucky opportunity. A dreamy prize lies within reach. Avoid controversial subjects; tempers could spark. Focus on the job at hand.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- A professional challenge has your attention. Take advantage of favorable market conditions. Discover opportunities in conversation. Advance your project with determination and persistence.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Monitor conditions before embarking. Traffic could flare. Investigate an interesting possibility. Draw on what you've been learning. Explore fascinating subjects and discover new worlds.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Replenish reserves. Smart investments now can increase your security. Stock up on essentials. Contribute to shared accounts. Patiently collaborate. Bring home the beans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Share news and coordinate actions for shared responsibilities. An exciting collaborative opportunity arises in conversation. A far-fetched idea might work. Strategize and brainstorm.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Practice your moves. Streamline routines. Stick with what worked before. Get feedback from coaches, doctors and mentors. Adjust as needed. Your work is growing stronger.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Prioritize fun, despite chores or responsibilities. Clean messes. Patiently clarify misunderstandings. Talk about what you love with someone sweet. Discuss enticing possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Make domestic repairs, upgrades and improvements. Work to improve your living conditions. Keep family first. Whistle or sing while you work. Creativity is required.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Discover a lucky break through the grapevine. Teach as you learn. Keep communications flowing. Your wit and effort make a difference. Share, network and connect.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Follow the money trail. Avoid a conflict of interests. Don't believe everything you hear. Check the data. Monitor conditions to buy, sell and barter.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Clarify your purpose, ambitions and dreams. Invent possibilities. Make bold declarations. Schedule actions. Being busy looks good on you. Let joy and abundance win.
Horoscopes are provided for entertainment purposes only.